Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) a €95.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($107.95) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KBX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €94.00 ($106.82) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €110.00 ($125.00) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($140.91) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 26th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €74.00 ($84.09) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €102.00 ($115.91) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €103.40 ($117.50).

KBX opened at €87.30 ($99.20) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €92.63 and a 200 day moving average of €97.70. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €88.16 ($100.18) and a 52-week high of €117.24 ($133.23). The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.72.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

