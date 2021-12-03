Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises approximately 1.6% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $20,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 44.4% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 46.5% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Lam Research by 54.3% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 93.6% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,555 shares of company stock worth $22,087,698 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BNP Paribas lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $726.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $687.00.

Shares of LRCX traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $663.43. The stock had a trading volume of 8,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,732. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $465.50 and a 52 week high of $711.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $596.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $611.09. The company has a market capitalization of $93.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

