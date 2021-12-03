Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 2,866 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,866 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.08% of DTE Energy worth $18,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,425,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,772,000 after acquiring an additional 564,374 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,190,000 after acquiring an additional 546,082 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,133,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,868,458,000 after buying an additional 356,074 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DTE Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,119,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,959,465,000 after purchasing an additional 315,600 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE Energy stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.49. 1,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,383. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $96.40 and a 1 year high of $122.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.33. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.65.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.01%.

DTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.20.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

