Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $23.56 Million Position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 746,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,668 shares during the period. Arconic accounts for about 1.8% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.68% of Arconic worth $23,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARNC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arconic by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,612,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,277 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Arconic by 3,116.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,740,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,350 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Arconic by 1,065.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 510,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,190,000 after purchasing an additional 466,842 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Arconic during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,037,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arconic by 236.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 438,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,618,000 after purchasing an additional 308,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arconic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Shares of Arconic stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $28.24. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,897. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.76 and its 200-day moving average is $33.52. Arconic Co. has a one year low of $21.80 and a one year high of $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 2.50.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.37). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arconic Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

