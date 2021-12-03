Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STE. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 5.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 10.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 133.5% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 18.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STE traded down $1.13 on Friday, reaching $219.50. 226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,943. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $170.36 and a fifty-two week high of $237.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $224.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.80 and a beta of 0.60.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.43%.

STE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.17.

In other STERIS news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $454,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $4,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

