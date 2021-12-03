Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 733 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.90. The company had a trading volume of 9,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,801,605. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.19. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $188.60 and a 52-week high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

