Deri Protocol (DERI) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5.97 Million

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. Over the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Deri Protocol has a market cap of $50.04 million and approximately $5.97 million worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00000859 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00063936 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00071687 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,609.29 or 0.08026598 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.21 or 0.00092662 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,040.71 or 0.99330473 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002731 BTC.

About Deri Protocol

Deri Protocol launched on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 453,732,436 coins and its circulating supply is 101,391,208 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

