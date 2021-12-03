Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) Receives €158.39 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €158.39 ($179.99).

DHER has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €155.00 ($176.14) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oddo Bhf set a €135.00 ($153.41) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group set a €151.00 ($171.59) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($181.82) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The firm has a market cap of $29.86 billion and a PE ratio of -14.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €113.98 and its 200-day moving average price is €116.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of €97.38 ($110.66) and a 52-week high of €145.40 ($165.23).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

