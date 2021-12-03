DEEPSPACE 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $251,583.00 (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. DEEPSPACE has a market capitalization of $21.39 million and approximately $251,583.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000719 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DEEPSPACE has traded down 17% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DEEPSPACE

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame . DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

DEEPSPACE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEPSPACE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEEPSPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

