Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, FinViz reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $525.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q3 2022 earnings at $8.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.11 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deckers Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $387.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $460.42.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $404.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.80. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $269.82 and a 12 month high of $451.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $392.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $389.34.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $721.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.79 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total value of $912,873.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.73, for a total value of $180,365.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,558 shares of company stock valued at $9,725,941 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 265.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 25.0% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

