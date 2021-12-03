David B. Wyshner Buys 14,850 Shares of Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Stock

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) CFO David B. Wyshner bought 14,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.73 per share, for a total transaction of $248,440.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kyndryl stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Kyndryl has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $52.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KD shares. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a report on Sunday, November 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc operates as a holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides applications, data, AI, cloud, core enterprise, digital workplace, security and other related services. Kyndryl Holdings Inc is based in New York, United States.

