Datamine FLUX (FLUX) Price Down 35.8% Over Last 7 Days

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 26.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. Datamine FLUX has a total market cap of $764,358.34 and approximately $12,503.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Datamine FLUX has traded down 35.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001427 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00063188 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00071116 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.68 or 0.00094869 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,490.73 or 0.07936284 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,502.45 or 0.99854425 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00021356 BTC.

About Datamine FLUX

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 946,699 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

