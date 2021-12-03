Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,375 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $6,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DDOG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,926,000 after buying an additional 25,869 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,732,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,072,000 after purchasing an additional 385,880 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Capital LLC now owns 356,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,082,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 220.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 126,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,187,000 after purchasing an additional 87,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,208,000. 58.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total value of $157,663.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.31, for a total transaction of $2,644,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,828,748 shares of company stock worth $461,769,006. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DDOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Datadog from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $191.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Datadog from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.55.

DDOG stock opened at $169.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1,210.20 and a beta of 1.05. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Datadog’s revenue was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.