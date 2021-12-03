Darryl Rawlings Sells 4,000 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total transaction of $495,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 11th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.57, for a total transaction of $494,280.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $438,400.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $335,120.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $335,880.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $346,240.00.

TRUP stock opened at $119.30 on Friday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.74 and a 1 year high of $140.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -149.12 and a beta of 1.98.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRUP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Trupanion by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,869,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,565,000 after acquiring an additional 608,272 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Trupanion by 248.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 422,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,592,000 after acquiring an additional 300,874 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Trupanion by 277.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 275,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,424,000 after acquiring an additional 202,729 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Trupanion by 27,534.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 185,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,375,000 after acquiring an additional 185,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 17.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,206,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,817,000 after buying an additional 182,917 shares during the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

