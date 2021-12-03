Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,377 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Daktronics worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DAKT. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Daktronics during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Daktronics during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Daktronics by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Daktronics by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Daktronics during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. 57.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Daktronics stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.37. Daktronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $7.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.99 million, a PE ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.66.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Daktronics had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 3.69%.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

