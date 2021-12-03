Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) CEO Jay S. Sidhu Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 50,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $2,899,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CUBI opened at $59.82 on Friday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.62.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CUBI. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 9.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 9.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 156.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 20,625 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 119.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 337,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,540,000 after purchasing an additional 183,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

