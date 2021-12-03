Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Trading Up 2.8%

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) was up 2.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $130.83 and last traded at $130.77. Approximately 3,886 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 190,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CW shares. Robert W. Baird raised Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.56 and a 200 day moving average of $124.23.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $620.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 20.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,835,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 153.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth approximately $963,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW)

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

