Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share by the textile maker on Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th. This is an increase from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Culp has increased its dividend payment by 27.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Culp has a payout ratio of 71.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Culp to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.9%.

CULP opened at $10.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.10. The company has a market capitalization of $129.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.15. Culp has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $17.88.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Culp had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 2.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Culp will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Culp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of Culp worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

