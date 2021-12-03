Culp, Inc. (CULP) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 10th

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share by the textile maker on Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th. This is a boost from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Culp has raised its dividend payment by 27.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Culp has a payout ratio of 71.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Culp to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.9%.

CULP stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.23 million, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.10. Culp has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $17.88.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Culp had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Culp will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Culp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of Culp worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

About Culp

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

