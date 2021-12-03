Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL) Trading 0.4% Higher

Cullman Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL) shares traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.35 and last traded at $12.35. 936 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 13,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.69.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cullman Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $128,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Cullman Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC purchased a new stake in Cullman Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Cullman Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $1,994,000. 5.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cullman Bancorp, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of financial savings services through its subsidiary. Its subsidiary business offers deposits and loans. The company is headquartered in Cullman, AL.

