Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the October 31st total of 91,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUEN. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cuentas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in shares of Cuentas by 126.7% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 95,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 53,219 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Cuentas in the third quarter worth $103,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cuentas in the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cuentas during the second quarter valued at about $151,000. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cuentas stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.63. Cuentas has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $9.25.

Cuentas, Inc is a financial technology company, which focuses on the business of using proprietary technology to provide e-banking and e-commerce services delivering mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked and underserved communities. It operates through the Telecommunications and General Purpose Reloadable Cards segments.

