Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) by 42.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,309 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Waitr were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTRH. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Waitr in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Waitr by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Waitr in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Waitr by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 54,059 shares during the period. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waitr in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Waitr news, Director Jonathan Green sold 3,735,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $3,772,593.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Scheinthal sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $178,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 270,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,185.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WTRH opened at $1.00 on Friday. Waitr Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $126.49 million, a P/E ratio of 33.30 and a beta of -1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.49.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.45 million during the quarter. Waitr had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 2.91%.

Several brokerages have commented on WTRH. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Waitr from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings, Inc engages in the provision and development of online ordering technology platform. Its product features delivery, carryout and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners services. The company was founded by Christopher Meaux on November 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

