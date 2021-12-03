Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 97,600 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,236,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $318,392,000 after acquiring an additional 182,924 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 10,959,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,987 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,737,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,724,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,927 shares during the last quarter.

IOVA stock opened at $17.61 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $54.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.24 and a 200 day moving average of $23.11.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on IOVA shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.27.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

