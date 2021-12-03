Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) by 96.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,115 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Replimune Group were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in REPL. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 180.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Replimune Group in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 126.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Replimune Group in the second quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Replimune Group in the second quarter valued at $358,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:REPL opened at $28.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 30.87 and a current ratio of 26.71. Replimune Group, Inc. has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $50.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 2.36.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on REPL. BTIG Research began coverage on Replimune Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Replimune Group in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In related news, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 5,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $180,229.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Colin Love sold 12,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $375,991.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,645,969. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

