Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Larimar Therapeutics were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $181,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 185.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 32.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 8,471 shares during the period.

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:LRMR opened at $9.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.92. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average of $11.31.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.28). On average, equities analysts predict that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Larimar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.