Csenge Advisory Group Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 255.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 46,548 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,163,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,083,000 after buying an additional 193,667 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 43,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 77,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $111.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.03. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

