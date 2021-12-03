Csenge Advisory Group Increases Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000.

Shares of ESGU opened at $104.34 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $83.41 and a 12-month high of $108.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.319 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

