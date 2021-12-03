Csenge Advisory Group Has $59.94 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,542 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 5.0% of Csenge Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $59,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 22,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. KWB Wealth boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

RSP opened at $155.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.98 and a 200 day moving average of $153.88. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $123.52 and a 12 month high of $162.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.