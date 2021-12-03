Csenge Advisory Group Buys 1,123 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 0.9% of Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 18,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $165.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.95. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.