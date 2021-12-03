Csenge Advisory Group Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 51.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,908 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $5,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,725,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,802,000 after buying an additional 35,264 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,310,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,378,000 after buying an additional 136,932 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,265,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,318,000 after buying an additional 55,667 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 846,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,192,000 after buying an additional 42,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 788,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,072,000 after buying an additional 9,189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $106.70 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $82.76 and a twelve month high of $114.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

