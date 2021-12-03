CryptoBlades One Day Volume Reaches $1.73 Million (SKILL)

CryptoBlades (CURRENCY:SKILL) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. Over the last seven days, CryptoBlades has traded down 27.9% against the US dollar. One CryptoBlades coin can now be purchased for $15.14 or 0.00026735 BTC on exchanges. CryptoBlades has a market capitalization of $13.02 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00062991 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00071232 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.22 or 0.00093993 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,499.20 or 0.07945592 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,445.29 or 0.99682372 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002718 BTC.

CryptoBlades Profile

CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 859,785 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto

Buying and Selling CryptoBlades

