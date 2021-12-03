Crumly & Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Crumly & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 76.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,944 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. owned about 0.14% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FPXI. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,929,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 37,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 61,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FPXI opened at $59.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.44. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.52 and a fifty-two week high of $79.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

