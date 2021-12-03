Crumly & Associates Inc. Invests $1.82 Million in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 0.8% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11,983.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,976,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,537 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,457,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,929 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6,650.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,149,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,235 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,867,000 after acquiring an additional 924,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,976,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,466,116,000 after acquiring an additional 906,310 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $111.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.65 and its 200-day moving average is $112.03. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

