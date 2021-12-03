Crumly & Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,978 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.11.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,387 shares of company stock valued at $10,569,980 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $199.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.67. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.10 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

