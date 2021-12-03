Crumly & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $334,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 40.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 7,183 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 173,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,074,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 501,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,809,000 after buying an additional 8,526 shares during the period. Finally, VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 108,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV opened at $74.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.26 and a 200 day moving average of $76.87. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51.

