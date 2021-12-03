Crumly & Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $5,685,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 170.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 26,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after buying an additional 16,770 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $1,059,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $3,013,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 5.0% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GD opened at $194.48 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $144.50 and a 1-year high of $210.21. The stock has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 40.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GD. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.91.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

