CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.190-$0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $406.50 million-$412.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $399.95 million.CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.570-$0.590 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on CRWD. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $285.79.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $7.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $209.35. 9,311,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,735,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a PE ratio of -252.94 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.09. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $155.54 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.10, for a total transaction of $1,156,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.75, for a total transaction of $2,747,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,441 shares of company stock worth $42,824,526. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CrowdStrike stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.02% of CrowdStrike worth $1,146,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.