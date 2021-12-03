CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.570-$0.590 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion.CrowdStrike also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.57-0.59 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRWD. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $285.79.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CRWD stock traded down $12.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $196.87. The company had a trading volume of 504,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,735,267. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $259.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.80. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $155.54 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The stock has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.58 and a beta of 1.34.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.10, for a total value of $1,156,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cary Davis sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total transaction of $1,101,202.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,441 shares of company stock valued at $42,824,526 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CrowdStrike stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 223.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.02% of CrowdStrike worth $1,146,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.