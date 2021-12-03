CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Cut to $260.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $285.79.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $209.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -252.23 and a beta of 1.34. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $155.54 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.80.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total transaction of $798,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total value of $17,582,060.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,441 shares of company stock valued at $42,824,526 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,304,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $67,846,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 2,612.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 305,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,813,000 after acquiring an additional 294,036 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 28,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,017,000 after buying an additional 40,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

