CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.19-0.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $406.5-412.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $401.06 million.CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.570-$0.590 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $309.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $285.79.

Shares of CRWD stock traded up $7.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $209.35. 9,311,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,735,267. The firm has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a PE ratio of -252.23 and a beta of 1.34. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $155.54 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $259.45 and a 200 day moving average of $251.80.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.02, for a total transaction of $900,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,441 shares of company stock worth $42,824,526 in the last 90 days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CrowdStrike stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 223.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.02% of CrowdStrike worth $1,146,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

