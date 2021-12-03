CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues Earnings Results

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $209.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.23 and a beta of 1.34. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $155.54 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $259.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.79.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total value of $17,582,060.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Cary Davis sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total transaction of $1,101,202.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 166,441 shares of company stock worth $42,824,526 over the last three months. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CrowdStrike stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.02% of CrowdStrike worth $1,146,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.