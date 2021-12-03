CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Gerhard Watzinger Sells 5,000 Shares

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.15, for a total transaction of $1,160,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gerhard Watzinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,000.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.25, for a total value of $1,416,250.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total value of $1,408,350.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total value of $1,331,650.00.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $209.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.54 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.80. The stock has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a PE ratio of -252.23 and a beta of 1.34.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 187.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 5.1% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth $17,205,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 382.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 12,961 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,910,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,508,000 after purchasing an additional 314,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

