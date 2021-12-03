Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRON. Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on Cronos Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an underperform rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an underweight rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cronos Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.79.

Shares of Cronos Group stock opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. Cronos Group has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $15.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. Winning Points Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 257,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,335,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,585,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,947,000 after buying an additional 327,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. 13.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

