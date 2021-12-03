Critical Survey: Entrée Resources (ERLFF) vs. Its Peers

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS: ERLFF) is one of 96 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Entrée Resources to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Get Entrée Resources alerts:

Entrée Resources has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entrée Resources’ rivals have a beta of 1.43, suggesting that their average share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

27.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Entrée Resources and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Entrée Resources N/A -$6.00 million -16.51 Entrée Resources Competitors $1.51 billion $178.84 million 15.61

Entrée Resources’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Entrée Resources. Entrée Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Entrée Resources and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entrée Resources N/A N/A -86.86% Entrée Resources Competitors -55.95% -6.08% 0.47%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Entrée Resources and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entrée Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00 Entrée Resources Competitors 798 3518 3796 109 2.39

Entrée Resources presently has a consensus target price of $1.05, indicating a potential upside of 58.97%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 70.26%. Given Entrée Resources’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Entrée Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Entrée Resources rivals beat Entrée Resources on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Entrée Resources

Entrée Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company that focuses on the exploration, development, and acquisition of base metal projects. The firm explores for gold and copper metals. Its projects includes two separate land holdings Oyu Tolgoi mining and Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi. The company was founded by Cary Pinkowski on July 19, 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Entrée Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrée Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.