Critical Review: TSR (TSRI) versus Its Competitors

TSR (NASDAQ: TSRI) is one of 56 public companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare TSR to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get TSR alerts:

9.7% of TSR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of TSR shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for TSR and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TSR 0 0 0 0 N/A TSR Competitors 331 1446 2346 76 2.52

As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 9.68%. Given TSR’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TSR has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares TSR and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TSR 7.52% 81.94% 27.13% TSR Competitors -3.09% -4.21% 6.27%

Risk & Volatility

TSR has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TSR’s peers have a beta of 1.33, indicating that their average share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TSR and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TSR $68.82 million -$600,000.00 2.91 TSR Competitors $2.01 billion $188.71 million 24.60

TSR’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than TSR. TSR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

TSR peers beat TSR on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About TSR

TSR, Inc. engages in the provision of contract computer programming and staffing services. It supports its clients with technical computer personnel to supplement their in-house information technology capabilities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for TSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.