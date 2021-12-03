Critical Comparison: Gores Holdings VIII (NASDAQ:GIIX) and Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Gores Holdings VIII (NASDAQ:GIIX) and Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Gores Holdings VIII alerts:

This table compares Gores Holdings VIII and Crescent Capital BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Holdings VIII N/A N/A N/A Crescent Capital BDC 116.79% 8.47% 4.42%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Gores Holdings VIII and Crescent Capital BDC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gores Holdings VIII 0 0 0 0 N/A Crescent Capital BDC 0 1 1 0 2.50

Crescent Capital BDC has a consensus price target of $20.25, indicating a potential upside of 8.87%. Given Crescent Capital BDC’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Crescent Capital BDC is more favorable than Gores Holdings VIII.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.3% of Gores Holdings VIII shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.5% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gores Holdings VIII and Crescent Capital BDC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Holdings VIII N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Crescent Capital BDC $77.11 million 6.79 $54.67 million $3.76 4.95

Crescent Capital BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Gores Holdings VIII.

Summary

Crescent Capital BDC beats Gores Holdings VIII on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gores Holdings VIII

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VIII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VIII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.