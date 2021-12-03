Credits (CS) Price Hits $0.0319 on Top Exchanges

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. During the last week, Credits has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Credits coin can currently be bought for $0.0319 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. Credits has a total market cap of $7.14 million and approximately $310,765.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007110 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000404 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 123.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

