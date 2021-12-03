Credit Suisse Group Lowers Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Price Target to $25.00

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.26% from the company’s current price.

ENFN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair started coverage on Enfusion in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Enfusion in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enfusion in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Enfusion in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Enfusion in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of Enfusion stock opened at $18.76 on Friday. Enfusion has a twelve month low of $17.37 and a twelve month high of $23.21.

In related news, Director Roy Luo purchased 1,261,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $21,447,098.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen sold 647,862 shares of Enfusion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total transaction of $10,294,527.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

