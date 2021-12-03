Credit Suisse AG Takes $124,000 Position in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 48,937 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 150,962 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rimini Street by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 29,863 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Rimini Street by 7,989.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 64,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 63,677 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rimini Street by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RMNI stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.04. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The company has a market capitalization of $535.49 million, a P/E ratio of -19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.64.

In related news, major shareholder Gpiac, Llc sold 1,137,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $11,281,510.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,292,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,344,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Michael L. Perica sold 8,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $83,041.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,773,448 shares of company stock valued at $17,208,949 in the last 90 days. 48.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RMNI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Rimini Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

