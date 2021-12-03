Credit Suisse AG Sells 18,640 Shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) by 44.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,640 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Tricida were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Tricida in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tricida by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Tricida in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tricida by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tricida by 270.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 49,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Tricida alerts:

Tricida stock opened at $7.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $385.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.82, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 7.28. Tricida, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.75.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.55) EPS. Research analysts expect that Tricida, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 10,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $81,346.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 126,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $758,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,297 shares of company stock valued at $882,116 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

TCDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tricida from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Tricida in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Tricida Profile

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.